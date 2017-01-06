Billings Prep Scores and Highlights 1/5

Arlee 94, Seeley-Swan 41
Box Elder 91, Big Sandy 63
Bridger 50, Park City 45
Browning 70, Conrad 28
Centerville 64, Foothills Christian 38
Culbertson 43, Froid/Medicine Lake 32
Cut Bank 75, Shelby 70
Dillon 57, Helena Capital 51
Fairfield 71, Belt 60
Great Falls 54, Butte 50
Great Falls Russell 57, Helena 45
Hamilton 55, Frenchtown 49
Jefferson (Boulder) 69, White Sulphur Springs 24
Joliet 58, Huntley Project 46
Laurel 67, Billings Senior 52
Lincoln 55, Phillipsburg 51
Plains 73, St. Regis 39
Polson 58, Stevensville 44
Power 57, Cascade 50
Scobey-Opheim 56, Glasgow 47
Sidney 65, Glendive 22
Valley Christian 66, Victor 44
Whitehall 70, Manhattan 53
Wibaux 64, Jordan 59
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anaconda 74, St. Ignatius 33
Belt 37, Fairfield 23
Billings Senior 62, Laurel 40
Box Elder 72, Big Sandy 11
Bozeman 46, Billings Skyview 42
Browning 60, Conrad 26
Cascade 47, Power 37
Centerville 46, Foothills Christian 31
Corvallis 69, Thompson Falls 31
Frenchtown 45, Hamilton 27
Froid/Medicine Lake 63, Culbertson 52
Great Falls 57, Butte 39
Havre 41, North Star 25
Helena 60, Great Falls Russell 39
Huntley Project 51, Joliet 24
Jordan 57, Wibaux 53
Lone Peak 73, Gardiner 26
Park City 42, Bridger 13
Phillipsburg 35, Lincoln 21
Plains 45, St. Regis 43
Polson 50, Stevensville 43
Poplar 91, Frazer 74
Scobey-Opheim 35, Glasgow 33
Seeley-Swan 42, Arlee 20
Shelby 59, Cut Bank 38
Victor 34, Valley Christian 23
White Sulphur Springs 37, Jefferson (Boulder) 35
