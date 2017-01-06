Billings Prep Scores and Highlights 1/5 - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Billings Prep Scores and Highlights 1/5

Arlee 94, Seeley-Swan 41
    
Box Elder 91, Big Sandy 63
    
Bridger 50, Park City 45
    
Browning 70, Conrad 28
    
Centerville 64, Foothills Christian 38
    
Culbertson 43, Froid/Medicine Lake 32
    
Cut Bank 75, Shelby 70
    
Dillon 57, Helena Capital 51
    
Fairfield 71, Belt 60
    
Great Falls 54, Butte 50
    
Great Falls Russell 57, Helena 45
    
Hamilton 55, Frenchtown 49
    
Jefferson (Boulder) 69, White Sulphur Springs 24
    
Joliet 58, Huntley Project 46
    
Laurel 67, Billings Senior 52
    
Lincoln 55, Phillipsburg 51
    
Plains 73, St. Regis 39
    
Polson 58, Stevensville 44
    
Power 57, Cascade 50
    
Scobey-Opheim 56, Glasgow 47
    
Sidney 65, Glendive 22
    
Valley Christian 66, Victor 44
    
Whitehall 70, Manhattan 53
    
Wibaux 64, Jordan 59
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Anaconda 74, St. Ignatius 33
    
Belt 37, Fairfield 23
    
Billings Senior 62, Laurel 40
    
Box Elder 72, Big Sandy 11
    
Bozeman 46, Billings Skyview 42
    
Browning 60, Conrad 26
    
Cascade 47, Power 37
    
Centerville 46, Foothills Christian 31
    
Corvallis 69, Thompson Falls 31
    
Frenchtown 45, Hamilton 27
    
Froid/Medicine Lake 63, Culbertson 52
    
Great Falls 57, Butte 39
    
Havre 41, North Star 25
    
Helena 60, Great Falls Russell 39
    
Huntley Project 51, Joliet 24
    
Jordan 57, Wibaux 53
    
Lone Peak 73, Gardiner 26
    
Park City 42, Bridger 13
    
Phillipsburg 35, Lincoln 21
    
Plains 45, St. Regis 43
    
Polson 50, Stevensville 43
    
Poplar 91, Frazer 74
    
Scobey-Opheim 35, Glasgow 33
    
Seeley-Swan 42, Arlee 20
    
Shelby 59, Cut Bank 38
    
Victor 34, Valley Christian 23
    
White Sulphur Springs 37, Jefferson (Boulder) 35