Suspect arrested in murder of Bob Tester, Montana senator's neph - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Suspect arrested in murder of Bob Tester, Montana senator's nephew

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
Bob Tester Bob Tester
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Authorities in Washington state say they have made an arrest in the slaying of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester's nephew.
    
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested 22-year-old John A. Radavich on Thursday evening for investigation of first-degree murder. It was not immediately clear if Radavich had an attorney or someone who could speak on his behalf.
    
Robert Tester, the 35-year-old nephew of the Democratic senator from Montana, was found dead last Sept. 6, after his 8-year-old daughter reported witnessing the homicide.

The sheriff's office said that in late December, when a friend told authorities that Radavich confessed to the killing in a phone call which the friend had recorded. In the call, investigators said, Radavich claimed he killed Tester because Tester had assaulted a 17-year-old girl he knew.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Update: Missing Kayaker near Red Lodge may have been spotted

    Update: Missing Kayaker near Red Lodge may have been spotted

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:44 AM EDT2017-07-11 14:44:01 GMT

    Search efforts resumed Tuesday morning for a missing kayaker near red lodge. According to Red Lodge Fire and Rescue volunteer Kayaker's on the river may have spotted the missing man around 7:30 a.m.. Rescue teams are attempting to reach that location now. Stay with KULR-8 for updates as we get them.

    Search efforts resumed Tuesday morning for a missing kayaker near red lodge. According to Red Lodge Fire and Rescue volunteer Kayaker's on the river may have spotted the missing man around 7:30 a.m.. Rescue teams are attempting to reach that location now. Stay with KULR-8 for updates as we get them.

  • Blood supplies nationwide are at critically low levels

    Blood supplies nationwide are at critically low levels

    Monday, July 10 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-07-11 00:35:10 GMT

    A press release from United Blood Services said there is a critical blood shortage nationwide.

    A press release from United Blood Services said there is a critical blood shortage nationwide.

  • Update on apartment complex fire

    Update on apartment complex fire

    Monday, July 10 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-07-10 23:48:59 GMT

    Fire ripped through a two-story apartment complex on the corner of Zimmerman Trail and Rimrock Road yesterday.

    Fire ripped through a two-story apartment complex on the corner of Zimmerman Trail and Rimrock Road yesterday.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Regional NewsMore>>

  • WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

    WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:02:51 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.  Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.  

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.  Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.  

  • No, you will not get two free Delta tickets if you click on that link floating around Facebook

    No, you will not get two free Delta tickets if you click on that link floating around Facebook

    Monday, July 10 2017 6:01 PM EDT2017-07-10 22:01:43 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Two of these in one day. Honestly, we could probably write an article a day for every scam on Facebook, but after we posted the warning about the Jayden K Smith hoax, we noticed another oldie but goodie (badie?) making it's way across our feed on Monday: The Delta ticket scam.  The post isn't new, but seems to be getting popular again, with plenty of people falling for it. 

    KHQ.COM - Two of these in one day. Honestly, we could probably write an article a day for every scam on Facebook, but after we posted the warning about the Jayden K Smith hoax, we noticed another oldie but goodie (badie?) making it's way across our feed on Monday: The Delta ticket scam.  The post isn't new, but seems to be getting popular again, with plenty of people falling for it. 

  • Jayden K Smith warning on Facebook is new version of an old, fake message

    Jayden K Smith warning on Facebook is new version of an old, fake message

    Monday, July 10 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-07-10 16:42:21 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Someone named Jayden K Smith is not trying to hack into your Facebook account, despite warnings that have been circulating around the social media site. It is a new version of an old hoax that warns friends not to accept a request from a "hacker" - who is this case is name "Jayden K Smith" - because it will give them access to your personal information.  

    KHQ.COM - Someone named Jayden K Smith is not trying to hack into your Facebook account, despite warnings that have been circulating around the social media site. It is a new version of an old hoax that warns friends not to accept a request from a "hacker" - who is this case is name "Jayden K Smith" - because it will give them access to your personal information.  

    •   