Suspect arrested in murder of Bob Tester, Montana senator's nephew

Search efforts resumed Tuesday morning for a missing kayaker near red lodge. According to Red Lodge Fire and Rescue volunteer Kayaker's on the river may have spotted the missing man around 7:30 a.m.. Rescue teams are attempting to reach that location now. Stay with KULR-8 for updates as we get them.
A press release from United Blood Services said there is a critical blood shortage nationwide.
Fire ripped through a two-story apartment complex on the corner of Zimmerman Trail and Rimrock Road yesterday.
A ceasefire brokered by the US and Russia for Southwest Syria appeared to be holding, hours after it took effect Sunday.
The Beartooth Pass will be under construction starting Sunday through August 18th, causing some closures. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the Beartooth Pass from mm 56.4 to mm 45 on the Montana side will be closed.
An unforgettable reunion took place at the Billings Logan International Airport Sunday and it's all thanks to Montana Warriors on the Water.
Volunteers marched down the streets of Hamburg with buckets and brooms as part of a clean-up drive Sunday after shops were looted and cars burned in violent protests. three days of demonstrations against the G20 Summit in Hamburg consisted of smashed windows and bikes burned in street barricades.
Police in Washington State shot and killed a man after they say he opened fire on the Bainbridge island shoreline.
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) - Iraq's state TV says the country's prime minister has arrived in Mosul to declare victory over the Islamic State group in the more than eight-month old operation to drive the militants from the city.
Two US Bomber planes flew over the Korean peninsula Saturday during a precision-strike training in response to north Korea's test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral. Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.
KHQ.COM - Two of these in one day. Honestly, we could probably write an article a day for every scam on Facebook, but after we posted the warning about the Jayden K Smith hoax, we noticed another oldie but goodie (badie?) making it's way across our feed on Monday: The Delta ticket scam. The post isn't new, but seems to be getting popular again, with plenty of people falling for it.
KHQ.COM - Someone named Jayden K Smith is not trying to hack into your Facebook account, despite warnings that have been circulating around the social media site. It is a new version of an old hoax that warns friends not to accept a request from a "hacker" - who is this case is name "Jayden K Smith" - because it will give them access to your personal information.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - A motorcyclist clocked by Washington State Patrol Troopers at 147 miles per hour during a chase on July 4 in Snohomish County was arrested thanks to great communication by law enforcement on the ground and in the air. The motorcyclist was first clocked going 82 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone on I-5.
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for you help finding a missing 31-year-old man after his car was found in Moses Lake on Thursday. Lionel Pando's family reported him missing to the Sheriff's Office and early Thursday morning, the last vehicle Pando was driving was found in the water of Moses Lake in the McConihe Flats area.
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."
COLFAX, Wash. - If you're a picker or just someone who likes the paranormal, then you're in the right place! St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, often regarded as being haunted, is selling a bunch of the stuff that still sits inside the hospital and it's outlying buildings. The hospital provided health care to the Palouse region from 1893-1964. It became an assisted living facility until it closed for good in 2000.
A water rescue in Morrow County sends three to the hospital to be checked out for hypothermia.
An annual get-together known as 'Rainbow Gathering' is planned near Izee, Oregon. Thousands of people arrived weeks early although it doesn't technically begin until July 1.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 65-year-old Montana woman is on life support after she was mauled by two dogs over the weekend. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Monday that Melissa Barnes was doing yard work Saturday at a residence west of Bozeman when she was attacked, first by a pit bull, followed by another dog. The breed of the second dog hasn't been confirmed.
BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.
An 18-year-old California man faces several misdemeanor charges after a crash on Interstate 90 in southwestern Montana caused the death of his 5-month-old daughter.
If you ever wondered what a burning pile of sulfur looks like, the answer is like a UFO crash site or maybe a scene on another planet.
Fire ripped through a two-story apartment complex on the corner of Zimmerman Trail and Rimrock Road yesterday.
Police have arrested the driver who they believe struck a bicyclist on Tennessee's Natchez Trace Parkway on Saturday morning.
