Suspect arrested in murder of Bob Tester, Montana senator's nephew

Authorities in Washington state say they have made an arrest in the slaying of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester's nephew.



The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested 22-year-old John A. Radavich on Thursday evening for investigation of first-degree murder. It was not immediately clear if Radavich had an attorney or someone who could speak on his behalf.



Robert Tester, the 35-year-old nephew of the Democratic senator from Montana, was found dead last Sept. 6, after his 8-year-old daughter reported witnessing the homicide.

The sheriff's office said that in late December, when a friend told authorities that Radavich confessed to the killing in a phone call which the friend had recorded. In the call, investigators said, Radavich claimed he killed Tester because Tester had assaulted a 17-year-old girl he knew.