Billings Police Department welcomes six new officers - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Billings Police Department welcomes six new officers

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

More police power for Billings as six new officers are sworn in Thursday.

Billings police said three of the officers are already certified and will start their field training program on January 23. The three others will start at the state's law enforcement academy in Helena on Monday.

Police said with the hiring of the six, the department is fully staffed.

The new officers are Travis Fjetland who was with the Bozeman Police Department, John Pearson who was with the Musselshell County Sheriff's Office, Melissa Brennan who was with the Montana Department of Transportation, Dakota Singh, Matthew Woodard, and Nicholas Crowe.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Kayaker missing near Red Lodge

    Kayaker missing near Red Lodge

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:26 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:26:43 GMT

    Carbon County Sheriff's Office is reporting a kayaker is missing tonight after falling out of his kayak into Rock Creek near Lion's Camp south of Red Lodge. 

    Carbon County Sheriff's Office is reporting a kayaker is missing tonight after falling out of his kayak into Rock Creek near Lion's Camp south of Red Lodge. 

  • Blood supplies nationwide are at critically low levels

    Blood supplies nationwide are at critically low levels

    Monday, July 10 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-07-11 00:35:10 GMT

    A press release from United Blood Services said there is a critical blood shortage nationwide.

    A press release from United Blood Services said there is a critical blood shortage nationwide.

  • Update on apartment complex fire

    Update on apartment complex fire

    Monday, July 10 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-07-10 23:48:59 GMT

    Fire ripped through a two-story apartment complex on the corner of Zimmerman Trail and Rimrock Road yesterday.

    Fire ripped through a two-story apartment complex on the corner of Zimmerman Trail and Rimrock Road yesterday.

    •   

  • Most Popular