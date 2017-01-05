Billings Police Department welcomes six new officers

More police power for Billings as six new officers are sworn in Thursday.

Billings police said three of the officers are already certified and will start their field training program on January 23. The three others will start at the state's law enforcement academy in Helena on Monday.

Police said with the hiring of the six, the department is fully staffed.

The new officers are Travis Fjetland who was with the Bozeman Police Department, John Pearson who was with the Musselshell County Sheriff's Office, Melissa Brennan who was with the Montana Department of Transportation, Dakota Singh, Matthew Woodard, and Nicholas Crowe.