Trial date set for double homicide suspect - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Trial date set for double homicide suspect

BILLINGS, Mont. -

A judge set the trial start date for the man accused of shooting and killing a husband and wife near Pryor in July 2015.

19-year-old Jesus Deniz Mendoza will go on trail Monday, March 27 on multiple charges including double murder and attempted murder.

In December, Deniz Mendoza was found competent to stand trial in the July 2015 deaths of Jason and Tana Shane near Pryor. Authorities said the couple stopped to help Mendoza, when he shot and killed them and wounded their 26-year-old daughter.

His attorneys have said he will rely on an insanity defense if the case goes to trial.

