Trial date set for double homicide suspect

The fight for affordable housing continues in Bozeman The fight for more affordable housing continued in Bozeman last night. The goal, make one out of every 10 homes built affordable. According to Bozeman City Commissioner Chris Mehl, two years ago Bozeman put in an affordable housing project for ownership, trying to establish a criteria where about 30 homes a year were available to working families. However, after two years they have fallen a little short on their desired goal. Now, they are looking into a required building housi...

Dangers of charging your cellphone, how it can be a fire hazard Did you know that something as simple as charging your cellphone could be dangerous? 53 percent of children or teens charge their phones either on their bed or underneath their pillow which is a fire hazard. The photo you are seeing now is a Facebook post that was posted by the Newton, New Hampshire Fire Department. This post went viral with more than 30-thousand shares. As you can see, the post shows a danger of charging your cellphone, so here are three tips to follow to make sure ...

Glacier National Park sets June visitation record Glacier National Park sets June visitation record Waterfall coming out of Piegan Mountain on the Going-to-the-Sun Road; Photo: David Restivo, NPS Glacier National Park saw a record of nearly 621,000 visitors in June, an increase of 28 percent over last year's record for the same month. Glacier National Park saw a record of nearly 621,000 visitors in June, an increase of 28 percent over last year's record for the same month.

Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...

Missoula Marathon Draws Large Crowd Sunday marks the eleventh running of the Missoula Marathon, which has been over the past decade one of the largest growing marathon's in the United States. Runners from all fifty states and over a dozen countries will be participating in the half and full marathon competitions. Ten thousand combined runners will hit the streets of Missoula and brave the heat. With temperatures expected to get into the upper 90s by midday, course officials are closing off the course an hour ea...

Where is neo-Nazi site's publisher? Lawyers can't find him Where is neo-Nazi site's publisher? Lawyers can't find him Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin In April, a Montana woman sued the publisher of a neo-Nazi website for orchestrating an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign against her family. Nearly three months later, her attorneys are still trying to find him. In April, a Montana woman sued the publisher of a neo-Nazi website for orchestrating an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign against her family. Nearly three months later, her attorneys are still trying to find him.