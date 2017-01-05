Rollover crash on I-90 near Zoo Drive exit - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Rollover crash on I-90 near Zoo Drive exit

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

On Wednesday night the Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash on I-90 in the eastbound lanes near the Zoo Drive exit. The crash involved two vehicles. MHP tells KULR-8 News a pickup hit a FedEx truck that was parked on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes. The driver of the pickup was transported to a hospital in Billings. The condition of that driver is unknown at this time.

When new information becomes available we'll bring it to you.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    Monday, July 10 2017 3:39 AM EDT2017-07-10 07:39:55 GMT
    Authorities in Ohio say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.
    Authorities in Ohio say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.

  • Closures on Beartooth Pass through August 18

    Closures on Beartooth Pass through August 18

    Sunday, July 9 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-07-10 03:07:26 GMT

    The Beartooth Pass will be under construction starting Sunday through August 18th, causing some closures. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the Beartooth Pass from mm 56.4 to mm 45 on the Montana side will be closed.

    The Beartooth Pass will be under construction starting Sunday through August 18th, causing some closures. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the Beartooth Pass from mm 56.4 to mm 45 on the Montana side will be closed.

  • Apartment fire send three to the hospital

    Apartment fire send three to the hospital

    Sunday, July 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-07-10 03:39:01 GMT
    A fire broke out on the west end of billings this afternoon at an apartment complex. Four apartments were extensively damaged. Billings Assistant Fire Chief Bill Rash said the fire started around 4 Sunday afternoon on the corner of Zimmerman and Rimrock Road. He said there were at least six occupants when the fire began and three of them were taken to the hospital. He also said residents will not be able to stay in their homes at the apartment complex. We spoke with one resident w...
    A fire broke out on the west end of billings this afternoon at an apartment complex. Four apartments were extensively damaged. Billings Assistant Fire Chief Bill Rash said the fire started around 4 Sunday afternoon on the corner of Zimmerman and Rimrock Road. He said there were at least six occupants when the fire began and three of them were taken to the hospital. He also said residents will not be able to stay in their homes at the apartment complex. We spoke with one resident w...

  • Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-07-07 15:34:09 GMT

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

  • Missing Billings man case now investigated as active homicide

    Missing Billings man case now investigated as active homicide

    Friday, July 7 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-07-08 02:30:29 GMT

    The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case. 

    The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case. 

  • Police say Missouri man used stun gun on wife's 3 toddlers

    Police say Missouri man used stun gun on wife's 3 toddlers

    Monday, July 10 2017 10:58 AM EDT2017-07-10 14:58:48 GMT

    SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri couple has been charged after the man admitted he uses a stun gun to discipline his wife's three toddlers.

    SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri couple has been charged after the man admitted he uses a stun gun to discipline his wife's three toddlers.

  • Veterans reunite after five years apart

    Veterans reunite after five years apart

    Sunday, July 9 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-07-10 03:02:39 GMT

    An unforgettable reunion took place at the Billings Logan International Airport Sunday  and it's all thanks to Montana Warriors on the Water. 

    An unforgettable reunion took place at the Billings Logan International Airport Sunday  and it's all thanks to Montana Warriors on the Water. 

  • One dead in Washington boat shooting

    One dead in Washington boat shooting

    Sunday, July 9 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-07-10 01:39:58 GMT

    Police in Washington State shot and killed a man after they say he opened fire on the Bainbridge island shoreline. 

    Police in Washington State shot and killed a man after they say he opened fire on the Bainbridge island shoreline. 