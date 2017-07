As we dunk later into the season, the court competition is just heating up.

This week began with teams crossing town, now we'll see two cross tracks.

VIDEO: Hear from Laurel Men's Basketball and Senior Men's Basketball as the two teams prepare for their Thursday matchup.

The Laurel-Senior Men's Basketball game tips off at 7:30 p.m. December 5th and will be broadcast LIVE on SWX. You can also catch this prep hoops action on our "Watch SWX" app.