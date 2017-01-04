Musselshell deputies investigating after report of shooting victim

A fire broke out on the west end of billings this afternoon at an apartment complex. Four apartments were extensively damaged. Billings Assistant Fire Chief Bill Rash said the fire started around 4 Sunday afternoon on the corner of Zimmerman and Rimrock Road. He said there were at least six occupants when the fire began and three of them were taken to the hospital. He also said residents will not be able to stay in their homes at the apartment complex. We spoke with one resident w...

