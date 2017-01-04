Drive-thru for proposed grocery store on west end passes first review

A drive-thru for a pharmacy in a proposed grocery store on Billings west end gets a yes vote from the Billings Zoning Commission.

Zoning Coordinator Nicole Cromwell says the special review for the drive-thru now goes to the city council for its vote. She says that vote is scheduled for January 28th.

During a meeting Tuesday night, Cromwell says several people who live near the proposed development off 54th and Grand Avenue talked about their concerns over safety and security. She says the developers have not announced which grocery store may come to that area.

Cromwell says the city has already approved a project that would make Grand Avenue, from 52nd Street to 58th Street, a two-lane road with a turn lane. She also says the road improvement will include sidewalks and gutters and a traffic light at 54th and Grand.

She says the city wants to get those improvements finished before Ben Steele Middle School opens this fall.