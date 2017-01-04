Report: 14 Montana kids died within a year of abuse reports

Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ... Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...

Missoula Marathon Draws Large Crowd Missoula Marathon Draws Large Crowd Sunday marks the eleventh running of the Missoula Marathon, which has been over the past decade one of the largest growing marathon's in the United States. Runners from all fifty states and over a dozen countries will be participating in the half and full marathon competitions. Ten thousand combined runners will hit the streets of Missoula and brave the heat. With temperatures expected to get into the upper 90s by midday, course officials are closing off the course an hour ea...

Where is neo-Nazi site's publisher? Lawyers can't find him Where is neo-Nazi site's publisher? Lawyers can't find him Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin In April, a Montana woman sued the publisher of a neo-Nazi website for orchestrating an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign against her family. Nearly three months later, her attorneys are still trying to find him.

Which Pokémon does Montana want the most? Which Pokémon does Montana want the most? This time last year, the U.S. was in the grip of Pokémon Go fever. Cities across the nation were swarmed by people desperately hunting for their favorite monsters. To celebrate the game's anniversary, decluttr decided to find out which Pokémon each state is searching for in 2017.

Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

Your health: Cancer deaths higher in rural areas Your health: Cancer deaths higher in rural areas Cancer deaths are higher in rural America than in bigger cities. Overall, cancer death rates are down nationwide. But, the Center for Disease Control reports the decline is much slower in rural areas. The less-populated places also have higher incidence rates for certain cancers like lung, colorectal and cervical. Experts say increasing cancer screening and tobacco cessation programs in those areas could help bring the numbers down.

Your money: More Walmart pickup towers Your money: More Walmart pickup towers Picking up your online order at Walmart could get easier after the company tells consumer website, consumerist, the company is going to expand the use of pickup towers. The retailer launched the large orange vending machines last year in an effort to provide online customers with a quick easy way to pick up online purchases. When you're ready to get your order, you just walk up to the machine, scan a bar code on your mobile receipt, and your items roll off a conveyor belt.