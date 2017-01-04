Family remembers Matthew Grant

A Browning man has been found dead after missing for more than two weeks.

Matthew Grant's family and friends had been looking for him since December 15th, when he was last seen leaving his aunt's house in Browning.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Lt. Joshua Bird says Grant's body was found Saturday afternoon in an alleyway.

A family member tells Wake Up Montana it appears he was stabbed in the back and then dumped there.

Grant was 21-years-old.

His aunt says he was a special person. He loved listening to all music except for country, cracking up to his favorite shows on Netflix, and keeping up with friends on Facebook. Above all, she says he’ll be remembered as someone who was always there for those he loved.

“He was like my son and to my daughters he was like their older brother," Fonda Grant told Wake Up Montana. "He was always there for me, even when I was down and out. And he could tell that I was upset, and I’d tell him, no I’m fine, and he’s like, no Auntie you’re not. He could just tell on my face.”

He had lived with his aunt for about a year since moving to Montana from Alberta. She says his family isn't sure what could have happened, because he was full of life and loved by all.

Lt. Bird says Grant's body was taken to Billings for an autopsy, but they don’t have a cause or suspect yet.

They along with the FBI are completing the investigation.

Grant's mom will take his body back to Canada once the autopsy is complete.

For more information about memorial services this week, click here.