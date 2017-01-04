Billings Prep Highlights and Results

Billings Central 69, Billings Senior 68
Billings Skyview 71, Billings West 68, OT
Bozeman 69, Helena 46
Colstrip 55, Glendive 48
Dillon 57, Helena Capital 51
Drummond 42, Phillipsburg 27
Joliet 59, Bridger 45
Libby 60, Eureka 20
Melstone 66, Ekalaka 53
Ronan 58, Deer Lodge 47
Whitehall 66, Twin Bridges 53
Wibaux 62, Broadus 21
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Billings West 48, Billings Skyview 41
Broadview-Lavina 54, Absarokee 33
Colstrip 55, Glendive 49
Helena 59, Bozeman 48
Joliet 58, Bridger 26
Melstone 55, Ekalaka 44
Missoula Loyola 68, St. Ignatius 30
Richey-Lambert 50, Circle 45
Rocky Boy 58, Shelby 50
Ronan 52, Deer Lodge 49, OT
Twin Bridges 56, Whitehall 33
Wibaux 45, Broadus 41
