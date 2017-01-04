Billings Prep Highlights and Results - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Billings Prep Highlights and Results

Billings Central 69, Billings Senior 68
    
Billings Skyview 71, Billings West 68, OT
    
Bozeman 69, Helena 46
    
Colstrip 55, Glendive 48
    
Dillon 57, Helena Capital 51
    
Drummond 42, Phillipsburg 27
    
Joliet 59, Bridger 45
    
Libby 60, Eureka 20
    
Melstone 66, Ekalaka 53
    
Ronan 58, Deer Lodge 47
    
Whitehall 66, Twin Bridges 53
    
Wibaux 62, Broadus 21
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Billings West 48, Billings Skyview 41
    
Broadview-Lavina 54, Absarokee 33
    
Colstrip 55, Glendive 49
    
Helena 59, Bozeman 48
    
Joliet 58, Bridger 26
    
Melstone 55, Ekalaka 44
    
Missoula Loyola 68, St. Ignatius 30
    
Richey-Lambert 50, Circle 45
    
Rocky Boy 58, Shelby 50
    
Ronan 52, Deer Lodge 49, OT
    
Twin Bridges 56, Whitehall 33
    
Wibaux 45, Broadus 41