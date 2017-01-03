MSUB Men and Women Prepare for Good Starts in 2017

The MSU Billings men's basketball team has been on fire to start the Great Northwest Athletic Conference season, going 3-1 to start the year, including an upset win this past weekend over #19 Western Washington on New Years Eve. And the success hasn't gone unnoticed, as the team was named the GNAC team of the week for having back to back wins in which the team scored 100 points for the first time in a decade. Not only that, but senior guard Marc Matthews was named the GNAC, as well as the national player of the week after scoring 20 or more in each of his last four games. The Yellowjackets now return home for their next four games, and they're looking to keep that edge at home.



"It's good to be back home," said Matthews. "We also did pretty good on the road so it's like coach has been telling us, we've gotta keep that same edge we had on the road and play the same way we do here at home."

"You know, you get on the road and we kind of control everything as the coaching staff we control when they're going to bed, where they're sleeping, where they're eating their meals, and when you get home, guys scatter," said Yellowjackets head coach Jamie Stevens. "Obviously, if we play at home like we did on the road we have a pretty good shot."

And on the women's side, following wins in each of their last two non exhibitions heading into break, the Yellowjackets have had a tough time shaking off rust since, dropping both of their games this past weekend at home. It's been a trying year for MSUB ,starting by losing their leading scorer and preseason GNAC player of the year Alisha Breen before the regular season even started, and that has resulted in already four losses this year by 20 or more points. At 4-8 entering this week, MSUB is headed back to the basics as they look to right the ship in the new year.



"You know we just have a long ways to go," said Yellowjackets head coach Kevin Woodin. "We're not playing very well right now. I think January is going to be a very tough month for us. I think six out of our eight games are on the road, and we didn't play very well this weekend. I think we need to go back to square one, and get back to fundamentals."

"We're hoping to get better, I mean we hope to get better in our practices, and continue to work on all of those skills maybe I'm struggling with," said Yellowjackets senior forward Tiana Hanson. "And with the youngness of our team we're just looking to get more experience, and hopefully more confident and win some more games."