Woman stabbed, struck by vehicle near Glasgow dies; Suspect in c - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Woman stabbed, struck by vehicle near Glasgow dies; Suspect in court

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The woman who was stabbed and struck by a vehicle on Highway 42 on New Year's Eve has passed away, according to Valley County Sheriff Vernon Buerkle.

Sheriff Buerkle tells KULR-8 the woman was identified as 31-year-old Evelynn Garcia of Glasgow. Buerkle said Garcia passed away Tuesday afternoon due to injuries suffered in the incident.

Buerkle said 28-year-old Jay Witkowski from Shepherd has been arrested and is currently being held in the Valley County Detention Center. Witkowski appeared in court Tuesday. He's charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and criminal endangerment. All three charges are felonies. Bond has been set at $500,000.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office, along with the Montana Highway Patrol, and with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating the incident along with the Glasgow Police Department.

The sheriff said Garcia was found at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday in the middle of the Highway 42, near the Northern Border Pipeline Office east of Glasgow, suffering from stab wounds and injuries from being struck by a vehicle.

Sheriff Buerkle said Witkowski will be back in court for the current charges against him on January 24. Further charges are pending.

  • Most Popular

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Where is neo-Nazi site's publisher? Lawyers can't find him

    Where is neo-Nazi site's publisher? Lawyers can't find him

    Saturday, July 8 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-07-08 17:16:38 GMT
    Daily Stormer founder Andrew AnglinDaily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin

    In April, a Montana woman sued the publisher of a neo-Nazi website for orchestrating an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign against her family. Nearly three months later, her attorneys are still trying to find him.

    In April, a Montana woman sued the publisher of a neo-Nazi website for orchestrating an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign against her family. Nearly three months later, her attorneys are still trying to find him.

  • Which Pokémon does Montana want the most?

    Which Pokémon does Montana want the most?

    Saturday, July 8 2017 2:35 AM EDT2017-07-08 06:35:14 GMT

    This time last year, the U.S. was in the grip of Pokémon Go fever. Cities across the nation were swarmed by people desperately hunting for their favorite monsters. To celebrate the game’s anniversary, decluttr decided to find out which Pokémon each state is searching for in 2017.

    This time last year, the U.S. was in the grip of Pokémon Go fever. Cities across the nation were swarmed by people desperately hunting for their favorite monsters. To celebrate the game’s anniversary, decluttr decided to find out which Pokémon each state is searching for in 2017.

  • Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident

    Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:35:46 GMT

    A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

    A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

    •   