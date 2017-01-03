Woman stabbed, struck by vehicle near Glasgow dies; Suspect in court

The woman who was stabbed and struck by a vehicle on Highway 42 on New Year's Eve has passed away, according to Valley County Sheriff Vernon Buerkle.

Sheriff Buerkle tells KULR-8 the woman was identified as 31-year-old Evelynn Garcia of Glasgow. Buerkle said Garcia passed away Tuesday afternoon due to injuries suffered in the incident.

Buerkle said 28-year-old Jay Witkowski from Shepherd has been arrested and is currently being held in the Valley County Detention Center. Witkowski appeared in court Tuesday. He's charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and criminal endangerment. All three charges are felonies. Bond has been set at $500,000.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office, along with the Montana Highway Patrol, and with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating the incident along with the Glasgow Police Department.

The sheriff said Garcia was found at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday in the middle of the Highway 42, near the Northern Border Pipeline Office east of Glasgow, suffering from stab wounds and injuries from being struck by a vehicle.

Sheriff Buerkle said Witkowski will be back in court for the current charges against him on January 24. Further charges are pending.