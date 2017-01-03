2 school buses, 2 cars involved in crash near Senior High School

Billings police responded to a crash, involving multiple vehicles near Senior High School Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Billings Police Department, officers were called to a crash about 3:00 p.m., involving two school buses and two cars outside Senior High School on Grand and 5th St. West.

Police say, after loading up the kids, one of the buses accelerated for an unknown reason and hit the other bus and two cars. Two people from the passenger cars were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. None of the students on the bus were injured.

Police say alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash. The bus driver was cited with careless driving.