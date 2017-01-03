New year, new life, helping you accomplish your fitness resolution

A December study released by the National Center for Health Statistics shows that life expectancy is declining.

"I've put on a little bit of weight and so I've gone tried to be more going to the gym, eating healthier, because I do notice just sitting at a desk at the end of the day the back's kind of stiff," Brian Hafner said.

He is like many of us, he's stuck at his desk majority of the day. Hafner says since he's noticed that all of the sitting is taking a toll on his health.

"Even at home a lot of times you'll get preoccupied with checking Facebook and different technology things instead of actually getting out there and being active," he said.

And as research shows us, those few extra pounds may be more troubling than we realize.

"People are not living as long as we once were due to being inactive, chronic diseases and chronic diseases associated with inactivity and a poor diet," Billings Clinic RD Clinical Coordinator Lisa Ranes said.

The National Center for Health Statistics says Americans are dying younger for the first time since the 1990's HIV outbreak. Men are dying at about 76.3-years old and women at about 81.2, slight decreases from the year before.

Personal Trainer David Williams believes that:

"Sedentary lifestyles are probably the biggest factor in our decrease in life expectancy," Williams said.

And that's perhaps the biggest concern for Hafner as he considers the path his own daughter may be on.

"Got to get my daughter and we gotta be more active, go on hikes, snow shoeing. Finding things that you can enjoy outside and just living a healthier life," Hafner said.

Ranes says people who sit at desks all day should get up and move around more.

"We have what we refer to as, "sitting disease." We have so much technology and so many conveniences that we actually have to think about being active. We almost have to put reminders on our cell phone to get up out of our desk and walk," Ranes said.

When choosing the next fad diet or workout for your 2017 goals, personal trainer David Williams says you may want to think twice before getting a Fit Tea or join a Booty Camp.

"It's all the same things with new names so it's kind of like they recycle ideas," Williams said.

Ranes says a lot of times with fad diets, they promise quick weight loss, but you'll gain it all back and more once you stop.

"When something sounds too good to be true, it probably really is when it comes to weight loss especially," she said.

Eliminate the short cuts, just eat clean, work out and speak with a professional for recommendations.

"The key and find something you like and it's good that there's options out there, but it's all going to achieve the same goal if you go there and you're consistent," Williams said.

"Look to see your food preferences, food allergy, tolerances, what can you afford and be sensible about it you know everyone's meal plan will be different. It has to work with your lifestyle and your budget," Ranes said.

So while Hafner's day job may not allow him to be as active as he may like, he plan's to work harder in the future to live a longer, healthier life.

"So it's something that I will definitely work on more," Hafner said.

Williams says even if you eat healthy, watch your portions because too much food, even healthy snacks, can work against weight control.

Speak with a professional about what your calorie intake should be. Stay away from processed foods as much as possible. You can never go wrong with veggies and fruits.

Also, Ranes recommends working out for 150 minutes per week to prevent type two diabetes and overall health.