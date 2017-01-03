Some brides are getting a piece of history for their big day

A bride's wedding day is usually the most special and memorable day of their lives. One bride's historical day will be filled with even more history.

Rich Holstein created this custom triple mirror for the bride's dressing room at Billings Depot.

The wood for the master piece is from the Union Pacific Dining Hall in West Yellowstone, nearly 90-year-old wood. Holstein says he's excited to put history in with bridal photos.

"Their historic day is in history and as I call it, it's made in America, from historic America, for historic America and that's something you just can't say. It's history it's reclaiming it's recycling," he said.

"It makes me feel very nostalgic about everything and it makes me appreciate the history and it makes me appreciate my pictures and everything so much more by having this here," McKenzie Feddersen, the bride, said.

Holstein says he matched the mirror with the Depot's trim and stain to get the perfect match. It took him about five weeks to put it together.

He says next, he's building Billings Depot a new bar.