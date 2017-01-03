Billings family loses business in early morning fire

JR's Repair and Import Auto Sales on Lampman Drive was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning.

Billings fire fighters received multiple calls reporting the fire around 2:30 am. The building was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Don Marty owns JR's and says, "20 years of hard work, down the drain. But life goes on. Nobody got hurt, that's all that matters."

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.