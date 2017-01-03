Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/2

Number 8: Eastern Washington's Jacob Wiley, formerly of the Montana Grizzlies, gets a big dunk versus Idaho.

Number 7: MSU Billings Tiana Hanson with a nice scoop shot versus Alaska-Fairbanks.

Number 6: Montana State's Quinton Everett makes the steal and big dunk on the fast break.

Number 5: Montana's Sayeed Pridgett makes a nice move to split defenders on his way to the bucket against Idaho State.

Number 4: Minnesota's Shannon Brooks catches a touchdown after Washington State tips the pass in the end zone.

Number 3: Weber State's Jeremy Senglin hits the three pointer just before the buzzer in overtime to defeat Montana.

Number 2: Calgary's Matt Ellis follows up a miss with a big dunk versus Rocky Mountain.

Number 1: Montana's Michael Oguine makes a huge dunk off the inbounds lob against Idaho State.