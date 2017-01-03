Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/2 - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/2

Number 8: Eastern Washington's Jacob Wiley, formerly of the Montana Grizzlies, gets a big dunk versus Idaho.

Number 7: MSU Billings Tiana Hanson with a nice scoop shot versus Alaska-Fairbanks.

Number 6: Montana State's Quinton Everett makes the steal and big dunk on the fast break.

Number 5: Montana's Sayeed Pridgett makes a nice move to split defenders on his way to the bucket against Idaho State.

Number 4: Minnesota's Shannon Brooks catches a touchdown after Washington State tips the pass in the end zone.

Number 3: Weber State's Jeremy Senglin hits the three pointer just before the buzzer in overtime to defeat Montana.

Number 2: Calgary's Matt Ellis follows up a miss with a big dunk versus Rocky Mountain.

Number 1: Montana's Michael Oguine makes a huge dunk off the inbounds lob against Idaho State.

  • Tee It Up: Old Works

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-07-04 22:19:05 GMT

    In the fourth installment of Tee It Up, the boys head to Old Works to play the par 5 6th hole. Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman and David Winter get some tips from Griz Head Golf Coach Matt Higgins on how to fix your swing tempo, club selection in the rough, and choking up on wedges. Go to our community tab and hit contests to enter to win two free rounds of golf at Old Works!

  • Original Carroll Gym Floor Survived Train Wreck

    Monday, July 3 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-07-04 01:49:34 GMT

    Carroll College just replaced the original gym floor inside the PE Center that was dedicated in 1970. That court saw its fair share of wear in tear. 

  • UGF now University of Providence

    Saturday, July 1 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-07-02 00:45:52 GMT

    On Saturday, July 1st, the University of Great Falls officially became the University of Providence. The name change was announced two weeks ago in late June.

  • Eags add Richland-native Steven Beo from BYU

    Photo; BYU AthleticsPhoto; BYU Athletics

    High-scoring Steven Beo, a former two-time All-State guard from Richland, Wash., will transfer to Eastern Washington University from BYU and play for the Eagle men's basketball program.

  • Former Zag Kelly Olynyk agrees to 4-year deal with Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Kelly Olynyk has agreed to sign with the Miami Heat. Agent Greg Lawrence confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, after ESPN first reported it would be a four-year deal worth in excess of $50 million. The deal has not been signed, though could be as early as Friday. A 7-foot center with 3-point range, Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics and played mostly as a reserve. He averaged 9.5 points in 278 regular-season games shot a c...
  • Tillie, Hachimura in action at FIBA U19 World Cup in Egypt

    Two of Gonzaga's top returning players are keeping busy this summer while representing their countries.

