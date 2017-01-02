2017 Montana legislative session kicks off

The bill would allow cities in the state that are not resort towns to ask the voters if they want a local option sales tax.

Kelly McCarthy from house district 49 says when it comes to the optional sales tax, the most important thing about the bill will be how it's written and how it looks.

"That's going to be the big thing, just knowing the community that I serve and it's going to have to be written in a way that they have a real chance at a positive outcome from it," McCarthy said.

Roger Webb from senate district 23 says he has a different view on the sales tax.

"As a bipartisan group all the contingencies from Yellowstone County, we met," Webb said. "We all threw our ideas out there and we found for the most part that we agree on most of it, the biggest kickback was the local options tax. As far as I know, no one in Yellowstone County even wants to touch it. You know, we haven't deemed it necessary."