Weather impacting return to school for some

UPDATE: Lame Deer Public schools is also reporting there will be no school on Tuesday.

The weather is impacting the return to school for some students.

The St. Labre Catholic School Activity and Transportation Director says there will be no school on January 3rd.

The closure is because of weather and road conditions. School is closed for St. Labre Catholic schools, Pretty Eagle schools and St. Charles Mission school.

School District Two Superintendent Terry Bouck says classes will resume Tuesday for students in Billings Public Schools. However, the district will use alternate bus routes all day Tuesday.