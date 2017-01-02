Weather impacting return to school for some

Three young men are attempting to raise money for a good cause and they are doing it on two wheels.
A plane crashed into the Yellowstone River this morning, leaving some Big Timber residents without Power.
Three young men are traveling coast to coast against cancer and they're doing it on two wheels.
Costco is currently testing jumbo-sized cheeseburgers in their food courts in select markets.
The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case.
Billings police are investigating a robbery in the early-morning hours of Friday in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.
We're all feeling the heat outside, but inside your car rising temperatures pose a large threat to people or pets left trapped in a vehicle. The bottom line is simple: don't leave people or pets trapped in a hot car, and if you do leave someone or a furry friend in the car waiting for you, make sure windows are cracked, or the consequences could be deadly. According to http://www.kidsandcars.org/how-kids-get-hurt/heat-stroke/, an average of 37 children die each year after...
"It's just really depressing when you see vandalism," Michael Whitaker, the Billings Parks and Recreation director said.
Congressman Steve Scalise is back in the intensive care unit.
Millions of Americans are allergic to insect stings. A smaller percentage suffer anaphylaxis, a severe response that can be life-threatening, if they're stung by a honeybee, hornet or wasp.
The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case.
LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.
A plane crashed into the Yellowstone River this morning, leaving some Big Timber residents without Power.
A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.
Costco is currently testing jumbo-sized cheeseburgers in their food courts in select markets.
Billings police are investigating a robbery in the early-morning hours of Friday in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.
