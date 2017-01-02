One person seriously injured in crash on I-90

UPDATE: MHP Trooper Chan Barry said Monday evening HELP Flight was unable to launch because of the weather. The person injured in the crash was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Billings.

One person was seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Chan Barry tells KULR-8 a Ford Expedition was traveling west on I-90 when the car slid of the road into the median west of Columbus. Trooper Barry said the driver was thrown from the car. As of 12:35 p.m., HELP Flight was on the way to the crash.

No other passengers were in the vehicle. The car had Wyoming plates.

Trooper Barry said a semi also slid off the road to avoid the accident. The driver of the semi was not injured.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.