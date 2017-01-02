Driver dies after reportedly shooting self during traffic stop

UPDATE: Stillwater County Sheriff's Office reports an autopsy has been scheduled. They also say a coroner's inquest will be scheduled at the end of the investigation.

The state is investigating a death during a traffic stop in Columbus over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Columbus Police Department, on December 31st around 11:30p.m., a Columbus Police officer was conducting a traffic stop.

According to dispatch records released by the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office, the officer reported around 11:45p.m. the female driver refused to get out of the vehicle.

Shortly after that, the report indicates shots were fired.

Columbus police say the driver of the vehicle took her own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time, pending family notification.

The officer involved was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave as per department policy.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident because during a traffic stop a person is considered in custody because the driver is not free to leave.

Any time a death happens while someone is in custody a law enforcement agency not involved in the incident is asked to complete the investigation.