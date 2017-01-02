Driver dies after reportedly shooting self during traffic stop

Three young men are traveling coast to coast against cancer and they're doing it on two wheels.
Three young men are traveling coast to coast against cancer and they're doing it on two wheels.
Costco is currently testing jumbo-sized cheeseburgers in their food courts in select markets.
Costco is currently testing jumbo-sized cheeseburgers in their food courts in select markets.
The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case.
The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case.
Billings police are investigating a robbery in the early-morning hours of Friday in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.
Billings police are investigating a robbery in the early-morning hours of Friday in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.
We're all feeling the heat outside, but inside your car rising temperatures pose a large threat to people or pets left trapped in a vehicle. The bottom line is simple: don't leave people or pets trapped in a hot car, and if you do leave someone or a furry friend in the car waiting for you, make sure windows are cracked, or the consequences could be deadly. According to http://www.kidsandcars.org/how-kids-get-hurt/heat-stroke/, an average of 37 children die each year after...
We're all feeling the heat outside, but inside your car rising temperatures pose a large threat to people or pets left trapped in a vehicle. The bottom line is simple: don't leave people or pets trapped in a hot car, and if you do leave someone or a furry friend in the car waiting for you, make sure windows are cracked, or the consequences could be deadly. According to http://www.kidsandcars.org/how-kids-get-hurt/heat-stroke/, an average of 37 children die each year after...
"It's just really depressing when you see vandalism," Michael Whitaker, the Billings Parks and Recreation director said.
"It's just really depressing when you see vandalism," Michael Whitaker, the Billings Parks and Recreation director said.
Congressman Steve Scalise is back in the intensive care unit.
Congressman Steve Scalise is back in the intensive care unit.
Millions of Americans are allergic to insect stings. A smaller percentage suffer anaphylaxis, a severe response that can be life-threatening, if they're stung by a honeybee, hornet or wasp.
Millions of Americans are allergic to insect stings. A smaller percentage suffer anaphylaxis, a severe response that can be life-threatening, if they're stung by a honeybee, hornet or wasp.
How much did that last vacation cost? according to a new survey, most people go into debt to pay for their vacay. a survey by LernVest, a financial planning firm, shows 74 percent of people go into debt to pay for a vacation.
How much did that last vacation cost? according to a new survey, most people go into debt to pay for their vacay. a survey by LernVest, a financial planning firm, shows 74 percent of people go into debt to pay for a vacation.
Canadian baseball player Miles Gordon, outfielder for the Billings Mustangs, invites us into his "home away from home" with his Montana family and shares his gratitude for host families offering Minor League Baseball players much more than just a safe place to stay for the season.
Canadian baseball player Miles Gordon, outfielder for the Billings Mustangs, invites us into his "home away from home" with his Montana family and shares his gratitude for host families offering Minor League Baseball players much more than just a safe place to stay for the season.
The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case.
The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case.
LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.
LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.
Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm.
Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm.
Costco is currently testing jumbo-sized cheeseburgers in their food courts in select markets.
Costco is currently testing jumbo-sized cheeseburgers in their food courts in select markets.
Billings police are investigating a robbery in the early-morning hours of Friday in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.
Billings police are investigating a robbery in the early-morning hours of Friday in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
"It feels like we're being targeted," Matthew Lydall of Rockin' M.T. Horse Rescue said.
"It feels like we're being targeted," Matthew Lydall of Rockin' M.T. Horse Rescue said.