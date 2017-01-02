Montana's minimum wage increases

Montana's minimum wage, has increased.The Montana Department of Labor and Industry said the more than one-percent increase affects thousands across the treasure state. The new wage is just a 10-cent increase from $8.05 5 to $8.15 per hour.

That's still above the federal minimum rate of $7.25 an hour.

The last time the federal minimum wage was increased was in 2009. In Montana, state law requires a wage-adjustment based on changes in inflation measured by the consumer price index.

The Department said more than half of all workers earning minimum wage are older than 25 and 60-percent of those people are women.

Meanwhile Massachusetts and Washington State have the highest new minimum wages at $11 per hour.

California raises its wage to $10.50 for large businesses. New York state is taking a regional approach, with the wage rising to $11 in New York City, $10 in its suburbs and $9.70 upstate.

Voters in Arizona, Maine, Colorado and Washington approved increases in last year's election.

Seven other states automatically raised the wage based on indexing.