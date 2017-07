The city of Billings has set a new snowfall record for the month of December.

More than 3 inches fell on billings on Friday which brought the monthly snowfall total up to 29.8 inches. According to the National Weather Service, the previous record was 28.8 inches in 19-55.

The National Weather Service also says more snow fell in Billings this December, than the entire 2015/2016 season.