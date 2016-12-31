Safe options to get home New Years Eve

Congressman Steve Scalise is back in the intensive care unit.
Millions of Americans are allergic to insect stings. A smaller percentage suffer anaphylaxis, a severe response that can be life-threatening, if they're stung by a honeybee, hornet or wasp.
How much did that last vacation cost? according to a new survey, most people go into debt to pay for their vacay. a survey by LernVest, a financial planning firm, shows 74 percent of people go into debt to pay for a vacation.
Canadian baseball player Miles Gordon, outfielder for the Billings Mustangs, invites us into his "home away from home" with his Montana family and shares his gratitude for host families offering Minor League Baseball players much more than just a safe place to stay for the season.
FBI agents seized bomb-making materials, seven guns and ammunition from the Montana home of a man they suspect of carrying out bank robberies in five states.
It's no surprise Laurel will be putting on one of the best firework shows for the Fourth of July!
Even though the Rims will remain open to the public this year for the first time in more than 20 years, it does not mean people can light up fireworks.
Sunday night was the first night of the rode in Red Lodge. Rodeo fans lined the stadium to witness one of the biggest and most well-known rodeos in Montana.
New research suggests that the longer a child is breast-fed, the bigger the risk of developing cavities in their teeth.
Airline passengers from Abu Dhabi to the US can bring their laptops into cabins again.
MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...
LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.
Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm.
LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local): An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
FBI agents seized bomb-making materials, seven guns and ammunition from the Montana home of a man they suspect of carrying out bank robberies in five states.
Congressman Steve Scalise is back in the intensive care unit.
Canadian baseball player Miles Gordon, outfielder for the Billings Mustangs, invites us into his "home away from home" with his Montana family and shares his gratitude for host families offering Minor League Baseball players much more than just a safe place to stay for the season.
