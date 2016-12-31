Safe options to get home New Years Eve

Many people will be out partying, waiting for the ball to drop at midnight to ring in the new year. As we say goodbye to 2016 and hello to 2017, KULR-8 wants to remind everyone to be careful, and don't drink and drive.

Justin Huckaby with billings free shuttles already has 13 rides booked for tonight. he says by 6 p.m., he's anticipating that number to triple..

And it's just him and his partner driving tonight.

With Billings Free Shuttles, Uber and Cabs, Huckaby says there's no reason to drive drunk after the clock strikes midnight.

It's just him, his partner and a few Uber drivers helping the shuttle service, but he's hoping he doesn't have to shut down business because there's too many requests.

He says tonight's about keeping drunk drivers off of the roads and safe.

"Our game plan tonight is to focus mainly on on bars, casinos and restaurants. everybody else is going to be secondary, it just has to be like that," he said.

Huckaby says each driver can handle about 50 rides, depending on the customer's destinations.