Bullock kicks-off 2nd term as legislature begins

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Gov. Steve Bullock will kick off his second term with a swearing-in ceremony to be held hours before the state Legislature convenes its 2017 session.



Bullock and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney will be the only Democrats among the statewide elected officials taking the oath of office Monday morning in the Capitol Rotunda.



Republicans won three statewide offices in November's elections, while Republican Attorney General Tim Fox was re-elected to the fourth.



At noon, the Republican-led Legislature will be sworn in for its 90-day session.



The state budget is expected to top the list of priorities. Republican legislative leaders say less-than-expected revenues will make it difficult to implement the new programs that the Democratic governor has included in his proposed budget.



The House Appropriations and Senate Finance committees will meet together on Wednesday.

