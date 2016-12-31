Montana, Wyoming snowmelts reveal historic artifacts

Although snow is deep now, ancient snow packs are melting each summer on mountains in Wyoming and Montana, revealing artifacts that have been buried for more than 10,000 years. A Wyoming archeologist found the highest tipi ring ever documented in Wyoming last summer. He’s among several scientists gleaning information from the bared ground.

In the fall of 2015, Dr. James Halfpenny showed us a melting snowfield in the Beartooth mountains in Wyoming.

He said, “It’s unbelievable how fast this is melting, stream of water coming off here.”

For several years now, scientists have noticed ancient snowfields melting on mountaintops around the world. Wyoming and Montana are no exceptions.

Archeologist Dr. Larry Todd is taking advantage of the cleared ground…finding as much archeological material as he can, before it’s looted, or degrades…

Todd pointed at a tipi ring and said, “You are looking at the evidence of somebody’s home right here.”

Todd said there are many tipi rings in northwest Wyoming: this one in the Cody city limits. But, his scientific team recently discovered the highest known tipi ring in Wyoming, and almost 20,000 artifacts.

Todd pointed out, “… and they’re at elevations 11,300 feet, our highest site is.”

Todd explained that means people were living and making a living at high elevations as long as 10 thousand years ago.

He said, “The magnet that drew us up there are the melting ice and snow patches… they’re sort of opening the door on an extremely rich archive of paleo climate, paleo environmental data.

The science world is watching…

Draper Natural History Museum Founding Curator Dr. Charles Preston revealed, “The Draper Natural History Museum, along with the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Insitutute, along with the Prince Albert of Monaco Foundation, granted our second triennial Camp Monaco Prize.”

That prize went to three scientists doing snowmelt explorations in Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. Their $100,000 prize was awarded in Monaco, France, by Prince Albert II in June.

Preston said the prize winners are, “Working at the University of Colorado, Montana State University, and the U.S. Geological Survey… and they’re working on the snowmelt science and they’re collecting biological and human artifacts from very high elevation stuff. Very exciting stuff.”

One of the prize winners, Dr. Craig Lee, found an atlatl or spear thrower, in a snowmelt area near Yellowstone.