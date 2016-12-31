Blue Hawks swoop victory in Rocky's Green & Gold Classic - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Blue Hawks swoop victory in Rocky's Green & Gold Classic

In round two of Rocky Mountain College's Green and Gold Classic, Battlin' Bears met the Dickinson State Blue Hawks Friday in the Fortin Center.

Rocky women took an early lead, up 33-25 over Dickinson at half, but Blue Hawks came back to win it 65-64 in the final seconds of play.

Dickinson State Men's Basketball also claimed victory against Rocky with a 71-66 win.

