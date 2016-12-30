Woman who passed away has collection of Beanie Babies donated to charity

Hundreds of memories from the 90's are being donated to help bring smiles to children's faces. A woman who passed away recently was collecting Beanie Babies and her last wish was to donate them to the Montana Hope Project.

Darlene Holwegner started collecting Beanie Babies because she thought they'd help pay for her assisted living center.

Holwegner passed away the Sunday before Christmas from congestive heart failure. Her daughter, Tara Bertucci, and Dave Evans with the Montana Hope Project, say there are nearly 1,000 Beanie Babies.

Before she passed, Bertucci says her mom clarified she wanted them all to go to Montana Hope Project.

Every time Montana Hope Project grants a wish to a child, they give the child a big teddy bear, but their siblings don't receive anything. Now they'll get Beanie Babies.

"The heart that was so loving and giving gave out and I kinda like to think that a little piece of her loving, giving heart went to each person that she met," Bertucci said.

The Beanie Babies will be divided up and sent to all eight coordinates across Montana.

If you have a desire to get one in exchange for a donation, you can contact Montana Hope Project.

Dave Evans with Montana Hope Project: 406-672-6585