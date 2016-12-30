Parts of dead animals found in dumpster

Dozens of animal parts are thrown away in a dumpster at a Billings Heights' church.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wardens are investigating and trying to find the person responsible for wasting meat, which is illegal in Montana.

The wings and thighs of 25 geese were found in the dumpster at Wicks Lane Baptist Church. FWP Communication Manager Bob Gibson says whoever dumped the parts just took the breast meat.

Gibson says wasting perfectly good meat is illegal in the state of Montana.

If you harvest an animal, you have to take the whole thing with you. What's also illegal is that whomever is responsible, threw away the parts in a commercialized dumpster.

"We're encouraging people that if you decide you want to go out and go hunting and you're going to harvest an animal

take it with you eat the meat take care of it do what is best and most ethical for resource and for you," Gibson said.

If caught, Gibson says you'll be fined about $300.