Born and raised in Southern California, Alyssa Flores joined the KFBB team in September of 2015 as the Helena general assignment reporter.

Alyssa’s passion for broadcast journalism began at a young age watching her aunt and uncle report and anchor for stations all over the country. She pursued that passion at California State University-Fullerton where she majored in communications with an emphasis in broadcast journalism and a minor in Spanish. During her time at CSUF, Alyssa anchored, reported, and produced for the university's television show, "OC News" which aired on local television in the Orange County area.

Her first television internship was at KUTV 2 News in Salt Lake City, UT. During this internship, Alyssa got to experience the true sense of a fast-paced newsroom and the day-to-day of a general assignment reporter.

Outside of work, Alyssa enjoys traveling, baking, and rooting for her California sports teams!

Alyssa looks forward to experiencing all that Big Sky Country has to offer!

If you have any story ideas or wish to contact her you can email her at alyssa.flores@cowlesmontana.com.