New Year's Eve events around Billings

As 2016 comes to a close, many of you may be looking to celebrate the incoming year. If you want to celebrate, but don't know what to do, we've got you covered.

Events are happening all around the Magic City for adults to ring in the new year.

But what about the kids?

ZooMontana is hosting a kid-friendly "Zoo Year" event complete with fun crafts, animal encounters and a ball dropping at noon with an apple juice toast.

"And what it's built to do is to give the kids an opportunity to count down the new year," ZooMontana director Jeff Ewelt said. "Not a lot of them can stay up until midnight or even 10 o'clock here in Montana, but it gives them the opportunity to do it during the daytime and count down to noon. We even have a little ball that drops down, the kids can cheer."

For the adults, dueling pianos is returning to the red lion hotel with Jeff and Rhiannon.

You can enjoy complimentary champagne at midnight along with fun party favors. Tickets are $24 in advance or $28 at the door.

In addition to the dueling pianos, Red Lion Hotel manager Ron Spence said there will be a dance band performing as well.

"It's just going to be a lot of fun, these people put on a show and get everybody involved, it gets everybody stomping their feet," Hotel Manager Ron Spence said, It gets people up dancing. It'll be a great evening.

Other events going on include:

EVENT:New Years Eve At Yellowstone Valley Brewing Co.

PLACE: Garage at Yellowstone Valley Brewing Co.

TIME: 5pm - 8pm

COST: $10 cover

EVENT: Montana Brewing Company And Hooligan's New Years Party

PLACE: Montana Brewing Company

TIME: 8pm - 2 am

EVENT: NYE Party

PLACE: Divide Bar & Grill

TIME: 8pm - 2am

EVENT: Rockin' New Year's Eve

PLACE: Alberta Bair Theatre

TIME: 7pm

COST: $25 - $50

EVENT: Dueling Pianos With Jeff & Rhiannon

PLACE: Red Lion Hotel

TIME: 8:30pm

COST: $24 in advance, $28 at the door

EVENT: Zoo Year

PLACE: ZooMontana

TIME: 11am - 2pm

COST: Regular Admission; Free for Zoo members