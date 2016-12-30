Raptor rescued from highway

Thursday, an owl was rescued from highway and is now recovering.

Jeff Ewelt, director of ZooMontana, said it's been a busy year for raptor rescues in Billings. He says in this case, the owl was rescued and is now in Bozeman with the Montana Raptors Conservation Center.

The organization will do it's best to rehabilitate the owl and release him back into the wild.

"It was a scary rescue because it was obviously very high speed and the owl was literally right on the edge of the roadway," Ewelt said. "Every time a car would go by we'd cringe but it survived and we were able to run out and get the owl and bring it back here to the zoo."

The bird suffered a broken leg, which Ewelt says could be tough to fix, but if he heals he will be back in the wild in no time.