Amy Leet joined the KULR-8 News team in May 2016 as a weekend anchor and general assignment reporter.

She hails from New Jersey, but has lived several places in between. Amy graduated from Oklahoma State University, where she earned a multimedia journalism degree and worked for OState TV as well as the Stillwater Radio Station.

She also worked as a weekend anchor and reporter for a year in Casper, Wyoming before moving to Billings. When she isn't working, Amy loves to adventure with her two dogs and explore Montana.