Billings housing market interest rates and new tools in real estate

Billings real estate agents expect 2017 to have slightly higher housing interest rates. However, they still remain low.

Billings association of realtors, 2017 president, Angela Klein-Hughes says the Billings housing market has seen interest rates around three percent. She says with the federal reserve's expected national raise, they should hover around four percent.

Berkshire Hathway Homeservices Floberg Real Estate, sales associate virtual reality 3D tours are gaining momentum in the real estate market. They are expected to have more of an impact in home buying in the future.

Rochelle Houghton, Berkshire Hathway Homeservices Floberg Real Estate, sales associate)-

"what it allows you to do with an immersive tour is to basically view a house from across the united states. It is newer to Billings, but it is catching on."

Houghton says these immersive tours are attracting sellers. They make them more competitive and attract buyers. She says it's a open house is 24/7. It allows homebuyers the option to tour an entire house as if they were there, from their own computer. Houghton expects 3D immersive tours to continue to become more and more popular throughout the country.