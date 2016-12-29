David Kaplan has been a correspondent for Wake Up Montana since October 2016. David comes to Wake Up Montana from Bakersfield, Ca, where he was a photographer and previously an editor at KERO-23ABC in Bakersfield, California. David graduated from California State University of Bakersfield in November 2015 with his Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, and an emphasis in journalism and digital media. David’s father is a Christian pastor, but comes from a Jewish background as you may have guessed from his last name! David loved getting gifts for both Chanukah and Christmas growing up.

Since David was a kid he has always found people interesting and enjoys asking questions to learn and then tell their story. David is thrilled to be doing his dream job and wants to cover the news honestly and ethically for the public, as well as cover stories that help positively impact the community. Notable news stories David has covered include the mudslides on the 58FWY in Tehachapi, Ca in 2015, the Erskine Fire in 2016, a goodbye tribute to Helen Chavez (wife of Caesar), and the 9/11 Monument Dedication in Bakersfield, California.

David’s past broadcasting experiences include past internships at KAXL 88.3 Life FM in Bakersfield, KSBY-NBC 3 in San Luis Obispo, Ca, KFSN-ABC 30 in Fresno, Ca and KCRA-NBC 3 in Sacramento, Ca, as well as being a multimedia online video reporter, writer and department editor for his school’s newspaper’s website, “The Runner Online.” David worked for a short time for KUZZ 107.9FM/KCWR 107.1FM as a weekend anchor/producer and was a reporter, photographer, camera operator, producer and editor at CMAC (Community Media Access Collaborative) during his time in Fresno. David has also been in numerous church, school, and community theater plays as well as small budget movies and commercials. Notable celebrities David has met/interviewed in the news include Bobby Kennedy's daughter Kerry Kennedy, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, actor Martin Sheen, NBC Nightly News weekday host Lester Holt, Sacramento Kings Vice President of Basketball Operations Vlade Divac, and finalist of the reality TV show “Survivor” Kassandra McQuillen.

David loves meeting new people and is always looking for story ideas, so feel free to contact him on Facebook or Twitter!