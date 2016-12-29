Billings animal shelter's longest resident finds a home

7-year-old lab mix, Roco, is up for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

UPDATE: Roco has been adopted! Representatives at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter say Roco was adopted on December 31st.

They say his new home is in an area where he has lots of room to run and his new family has had large breed dogs in the past.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter's "longest term dog resident" is seeking a home for the holidays.

Roco is a 7-year-old lab mix who loves people, other animals, and snow. YVAS Operations Manager Gabrielle Rapkoch said the dog is adored by the shelter's staff, but they hope to help Roco find his forever family.

"Roco was originally surrendered by his owner because the owner was moving," Rapkoch said. "He's been surrendered 3 times now...so we want to help him find the right path."

Rapkoch said Roco often barks when left alone, which can be problematic for close neighbors.

"Roco is good for anyone, as long as they can spend a lot of time at home."

Rapkoch added that Roco's barking could also be solved by a rural home away from nearby neighbors.

"He would love a dog friend, he completely ignores cats, and he would be great with kids," Rapkoch said. "As long as he's getting belly rubs, he doesn't care who's giving them!"

Roco and other animals are up for adoption now at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.