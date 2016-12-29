Billings non-profit gets $25,000 match challenge for "Labor Temple" project

The Hannah House in Billings is under the non-profit "community, leadership, development incorporated" or C-L-D-I. The group aims to give affordable housing options to women who are struggling with alcohol addiction, have a history of incarceration or are classified as low income.

The 103-year-old building was bought by C-L-D-I to revitalize. A 16-room complex was added on to meet a growing demand be able to rent a room at the new labor temple for $400-700 a month.

"We're going to add two floors on top of this old building. structurally, it's sound, it's ready to go," Eric, Basye, CLDI, Executive Director said. "That will afford us the opportunity to build 14-16 more affordable efficiency units, where we can serve people as we're working with them to help transition through more long-term housing in a place that's sustainable."

Stockman bank started a $25,000 match challenge for this month. The campaign gave CLDI $50,000 for the building project. The faith-based organization has $1.3 million of the needed $1.7 Million for phase two of the construction plan. The total Labor Temple project will cost around $3 million. The Hannah house works with women to give them counseling and support with CPS, social workers, and alcohol addiction. CLDI says they hope to begin construction around march and should be able to have people move into their rooms by late 2017.

To find out how to give to the Labor Temple Project, visit you can go to http://cldibillings.org/