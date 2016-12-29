Watch Live: Florida bald eagles await hatching of 2 eggs - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

An eagle cam has been live streaming from a Bald Eagle's nest in North Fort Myers, Florida as thousands watch and eagerly await the arrival of two eaglets. Right now, you can watch the camera live as Harriet and her mate, M15, incubate the eggs.

The Eagle Cam is provided by Dick Pritchett Real Estate and live streams on the YouTube channel, Southwest Florida Eagle Cam.






 