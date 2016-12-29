Thousands without clean water on Rocky Boy

Thousands of people on Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation still have no clean water after multiple pipes broke last week.

14 residential pipe breaks and four main line breaks in the Newtown water system caused the Tribal Water Resources Department to issue a boil order for half of the reservation.

According to interim director Dustin White, around 500 households totaling 2,000 people are affected.

The Bullchild family is one of those families without clean water.

Mom Amanda Bullchild says they haven't been able to get any bottled water yet. Instead, her two kids drink mostly Kool-Aid made after boiling the grey, murky stuff coming out of their taps.

“Pretty sad, cause we don’t have any water and we don’t have any bottles of water," 12-year-old Mariana Bullchild said. "So we boil water from this and drink it like that and put it in the fridge.”

Amanda says she's ignoring the three minute boil order and instead boiling her water for 15 minutes to be on the safe side. She says she's frustrated because she pays $75 a month for water and feels like she isn’t getting her money's worth.

According to White, parts of the reservation's water system are anywhere from 20 to 50 years old, meaning tribal leaders will have to start thinking about an upgrade in the next few years.

TWRD is providing one case of bottled water a day to families who don't want to boil their water.

White says they're going through 200 to 300 cases of water a day, and the boil order is set to last until at least January 6th.

The water is currently being tested for bacteria, and those results should be available Friday.