Snow drifts leave Laurel family stuck

It's no surprise Laurel will be putting on one of the best firework shows for the Fourth of July!
It's no surprise Laurel will be putting on one of the best firework shows for the Fourth of July!
Even though the Rims will remain open to the public this year for the first time in more than 20 years, it does not mean people can light up fireworks.
Even though the Rims will remain open to the public this year for the first time in more than 20 years, it does not mean people can light up fireworks.
Sunday night was the first night of the rode in Red Lodge. Rodeo fans lined the stadium to witness one of the biggest and most well-known rodeos in Montana.
Sunday night was the first night of the rode in Red Lodge. Rodeo fans lined the stadium to witness one of the biggest and most well-known rodeos in Montana.
New research suggests that the longer a child is breast-fed, the bigger the risk of developing cavities in their teeth.
New research suggests that the longer a child is breast-fed, the bigger the risk of developing cavities in their teeth.
Airline passengers from Abu Dhabi to the US can bring their laptops into cabins again.
Airline passengers from Abu Dhabi to the US can bring their laptops into cabins again.
The Red Lodge rodeo kicks off Sunday starting with a parade at noon.
The Red Lodge rodeo kicks off Sunday starting with a parade at noon.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House's top legislative liaison insists the Senate is "getting close" to an agreement on a GOP health bill to repeal and replace the health care law.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House's top legislative liaison insists the Senate is "getting close" to an agreement on a GOP health bill to repeal and replace the health care law.
Iraqi troops celebrated an expected victory over ISIS in Mosul Sunday, just blocks away from where fighting still rages.
Iraqi troops celebrated an expected victory over ISIS in Mosul Sunday, just blocks away from where fighting still rages.
President Donald Trump will call the leaders of Japan and China Sunday.
President Donald Trump will call the leaders of Japan and China Sunday.
Two people are arrested after sending Montana Highway Patrol on an early morning pursuit.
Two people are arrested after sending Montana Highway Patrol on an early morning pursuit.
Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm.
Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm.
It's no surprise Laurel will be putting on one of the best firework shows for the Fourth of July!
It's no surprise Laurel will be putting on one of the best firework shows for the Fourth of July!
Two people are arrested after sending Montana Highway Patrol on an early morning pursuit.
Two people are arrested after sending Montana Highway Patrol on an early morning pursuit.
Even though the Rims will remain open to the public this year for the first time in more than 20 years, it does not mean people can light up fireworks.
Even though the Rims will remain open to the public this year for the first time in more than 20 years, it does not mean people can light up fireworks.