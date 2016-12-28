Man raising money to 'protect Betty White from 2016'

2016 has been a rough year with many celebrity deaths, including the most recent passing of Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds. One South Carolina man wants to make sure the beloved Betty White isn't next.

Demetrios Hrysikos started a GoFundMe page to pay for him to stand guard over the beloved, 94-year-old "Golden Girls" actress. He wrote, "if she's okay with it, I will fly to wherever Betty White is and keep her safe 'til January 1st, 2017."

At last check, he raised more than $5,000, passing his goal of $2,000.

He wrote if White does not want his protection, he will donate the money to a youth theater company in Spartanburg.