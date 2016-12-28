Man raising money to 'protect Betty White from 2016'

New research suggests that the longer a child is breast-fed, the bigger the risk of developing cavities in their teeth.
New research suggests that the longer a child is breast-fed, the bigger the risk of developing cavities in their teeth.
Airline passengers from Abu Dhabi to the US can bring their laptops into cabins again.
Airline passengers from Abu Dhabi to the US can bring their laptops into cabins again.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House's top legislative liaison insists the Senate is "getting close" to an agreement on a GOP health bill to repeal and replace the health care law.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House's top legislative liaison insists the Senate is "getting close" to an agreement on a GOP health bill to repeal and replace the health care law.
President Donald Trump will call the leaders of Japan and China Sunday.
President Donald Trump will call the leaders of Japan and China Sunday.
Billings made history today with the official launch of the USS Billings.
Billings made history today with the official launch of the USS Billings.
President Trump says he is taking steps to make America the world leader in space again.
President Trump says he is taking steps to make America the world leader in space again.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock Police say 28 people were hurt early Saturday after a shooting at a downtown night club.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock Police say 28 people were hurt early Saturday after a shooting at a downtown night club.
According to a report from the National Center for Health Statistics, the number of teenage moms is declining.
According to a report from the National Center for Health Statistics, the number of teenage moms is declining.
Nike's working on a test program to sell some of its athletic gear on Amazon.
Nike's working on a test program to sell some of its athletic gear on Amazon.
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.