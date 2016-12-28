Pickup truck traveling at high speeds hits snow plow truck

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is asking drivers to slow down on slick roads after two people were injured when their pickup truck hit a snow plow.

According to WYDOT Public Relations Specialist Cody Beers, a pickup, traveling at high speeds on Wyoming Highway 120, hit a slow moving snow plow around 1 p.m. on Sunday, south of Meeteetse.

Snow plow operator Bob Crum says weather conditions were clear at the time of the crash.

Beers says the impact severely damaged the sander in the back of the snow plow. The driver and passenger of the pickup were taken to the hospital.

Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Beers says drivers often try to pass snow plows, and they shouldn't.

"When they encounter that snow plow, there's a snow cloud that kind of brews around the truck and you cannot see what's in front of the truck, you cannot see what's coming at you and so the safest place to drive is behind that plow," Beers said.

When driving, Beers says it's all about prepping and planning. Give yourself enough time to get to your destination and slow down.