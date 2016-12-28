Two charged in separate car thefts

Two people are charged with theft in separate cases, where a vehicle was left running unattended.

In one case, 18-year-old Taylor Graves is charged with theft. She's accused of stealing an Expedition on November 26th.

According to court documents, the expedition was located on December 7th.

Court documents state the vehicle owner was contacted through social media by someone who said Graves had items that were in the expedition.

Billings police interviewed graves, who according to documents, admitted she stole the vehicle.

In another case, 34-year-old John Hobson is charged with theft and obstructing a peace officer.

According to court documents, Billings Police were called to the Northern Hotel on Christmas Eve for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Court documents state a witness followed the vehicle until it stopped.

In the documents, it states when officers arrived, the vehicle was moving. Hobson, according to the documents, jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run but was stopped by a citizen.

Hobson told police the owner offered him money to steal the vehicle. The owner told police Hobson did not have permission to take the vehicle.