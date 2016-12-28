Crews clearing snowpack around SD2 schools

When kids return to school, you could see fewer amounts of packed snow around some areas at Billings Public Schools.

Maintenance crews for School District 2 are busy clearing the packed snow around parking areas at schools.

Representatives for the maintenance department say they're doing their best to get all the parking areas around all the schools cleared by the time school is back in session.

Representatives say they only have one front end loader to pick up the snow. They have nine plow trucks.

Once the parking areas are cleared, they will try to get playgrounds cleared of packed snow.