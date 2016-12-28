Suicide: 'Stop the Stigma, Be the Light'

A small group of families in Cody is working to save lives. They call their group: Stop the Stigma, Be the Light. They are sharing their stories to keep from adding new members.

Three women who gathered right before Christmas to tell their stories have one thing in common: They lost young men in their lives to suicide. They are working to keep it from happening to other families.

Heather Lang, told her story first, “My brother took his own life on Christmas Day last year.”

Lang said her brother Thomas Howard had been diagnosed with bipolar depression.

She said, “I would love to get to the point where mental illness, suicidal thoughts are talked about just like heart disease, cancer. It’s an illness of the brain. The brain is an organ, and we need to make sure people know it’s okay to discuss what they’re feeling. We need to stop that stigma around mental health.”

Stopping the stigma is what this group is all about. They call themselves: Stop the Stigma, Be the Light.

Park County Dist. 6 Director of Student Support Services Peggy Monteith said of her son, “Donny was a respiratory therapist. He was employed at Billings Clinic as part of a crew for an air ambulance.”

Donny Sherard killed himself in 2011. Monteith says her grown son had a purposeful life.

She explained, “He was well respected and loved. He was funny, incredibly funny.”

Yet, he had dark moods, that didn’t show until he was grown.

Monteith said, “I would say undiagnosed bipolar, untreated. He didn’t want to be on medication.”

Monteith works with school professionals to teach them how to spot the warning signs, and prevent suicide.

But, she said, “Getting the information into the peers of the kids who are struggling is so critical. They’re the first ones that are going to know.”

Debra Bank’s 22 year old son was in college. His mother had talked to him on the phone about a week before he came home.

She said, “He drove from Spokane Washington back to Cody and left a note and his car keys on our front step and then he went and took his life.”

Bank said suicide victims often tell friends, and those friends should take them seriously, “…have a heart to heart conversation, and from there seek some professional help.”

The three women said people should never say someone “committed suicide.”

Bank explained, “We’ve evolved. Laws have changed, and my son didn’t commit anything. He died from mental illness and the way that he died was via suicide.”

Monteith said a new program called ‘Safe to Tell’ is coming to Park County. It will allow people who are considering suicide, or who know someone who is considering suicide, to call or text a number. She said there will be an immediate response from professionals.