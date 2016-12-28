Last 48 hours of the year charity donations expected to rise

As the year comes to an end, there are many traditions in which Americans enjoy taking part.

WalletHub is taking those traditions and breaking them down by numbers.

Fewer than half of Americans will spend New Years Eve at home. 30-percent of Americans won't even be awake by the time the clock strikes midnight.

And here's one factoid that jumped out at us: 20-percent of all charitable donations are made in the final 48-hours of the year.

After learning about WalletHub's study, KULR-8 decided to find out if our local charities are seeing an increase in donations. We talked to a local, and relatively new charity to see if it's seeing a difference from the beginning of 2016 to now.

The non-profit "Cassie's Gifts of Love," is in its 3rd year. Tina Lorenz says this year, they've raised nearly $30,000.

Lorenz says she just checked their PO Box today and they're still receiving checks and cash donations.

She lost her daughter to cancer and before she passed away, her daughter Cassie wanted to start her own foundation. Hospital bills are costly so "Cassie's Gifts of Love" helps families who have a child battling cancer.

Lorenz says they've help almost 30 families so far. The families really help her healing process.

"It keep my daughter's memory and her wish alive so it's huge for me, huge. And this time of year is so hard for me and just being able to help these families gets me through it," she said.

Lorenz says they had Community Monday at Hooligan's earlier this month. The next fundraiser is after the new year.

January 21st is their 3rd Annual Angels Ball. They raised $18,000 last year.

But it's not too late to make donations if you're trying to get that tax write-off.