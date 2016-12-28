Last 48 hours of the year charity donations expected to rise

Iraqi troops celebrated an expected victory over ISIS in Mosul Sunday, just blocks away from where fighting still rages.
President Donald Trump will call the leaders of Japan and China Sunday.
Two people are arrested after sending Montana Highway Patrol on an early morning pursuit.
Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm.
No one is injured after a trailer home caught fire this evening.
Billings made history today with the official launch of the USS Billings.
President Trump says he is taking steps to make America the world leader in space again.
The Red Lodge rodeo kicks off Sunday starting with a parade at noon.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock Police say 28 people were hurt early Saturday after a shooting at a downtown night club.
For some of us, rain is an inconvenience, but for farmers like Kim Murray, precipitation is essential for maintaining his way of life.
