Billings family rallies behind Central star playing in Holiday Bowl

On Saturday, July 1st, the University of Great Falls officially became the University of Providence. The name change was announced two weeks ago in late June.
The Helena High softball team's annual summer camp has doubled in size since 2013.
Montana State University-Northern announced today that Rose Obunaga has accepted the head volleyball coaching position at the school.
The University of Great Falls basketball camp went on all week at Great Falls Central Catholic.
After a long four days, the University of Great Falls kids soccer camp wrapped up Thursday afternoon.
Two of Gonzaga's top returning players are keeping busy this summer while representing their countries.
Former Gonzaga basketball star Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo are heading to Indiana, after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded the two players to the Pacers for Paul George, according to multiple sources.
Sports Illustrated released their list of the top 100 players in college football on Friday and two Washington State stars made the cut. Quarterback Luke Falk was ranked No. 79 and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell was ranked No. 18. In total, the Pac-12 had 12 players make the list, but not one in the top 10.
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State men's basketball will host six nonconference games at Pullman, along with one at Spokane Arena, head men's basketball coach Ernie Kent announced Thursday, along with the complete 2017-18 WSU men's basketball nonconference schedule and the Pac-12 weekly matchups.
LEWISTON, Idaho – The highly successful Lewis-Clark State College baseball program currently has 17 former players in minor league baseball as of Wednesday, June 28, including three former major league players trying to get back to the show from the Class AAA level.
LOS ANGELES -- University of Washington women's basketball graduate Kelsey Plum was named a "Top Three" finalist for the 2016-17 Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and prestigious Honda Cup during the 41st annual Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) ceremony Monday evening (June 26) at the Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski made the Charlotte Hornets’ summer league roster the team released Monday. Charlotte announced the team’s 15-man roster for the 2017 Orlando Mountain Dew Pro Summer League beginning Saturday.
Former Washington State Cougars forward Josh Hawkinson has signed with the Toyotsu Fighting Eagles of Japan's BL2, according to international basketball reporter David Pick. Hawkinson was named to the 2017 All-Pac-12 second team, after being named a Pac-12 honorable mention in both his sophomore and junior years.
Portland State Basketball Coach Barret Peery has announced the addition of graduate transfer Ryan Edwards to the Viking program for the 2017-18 season. Edwards has signed a grant-in-aid contract and entered school for summer term. Edwards has played three seasons with one redshirt season at Gonzaga University.
Jordan Mathews is walking in the footsteps of former Gonzaga teammate Kyle Wiltjer, following the Houston Rocket's path to the NBA. After going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, Mathews drew attention from three NBA teams about possibly playing for their Summer League team and ultimately chose the New Orleans Pelicans.
