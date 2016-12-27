Billings family rallies behind Central star playing in Holiday Bowl

The Hanser family outside Qualcomm Stadium to cheer on son, Dylan Hanser, in the 2016 Holiday Bowl

One December football tradition is the Holiday Bowl. This year the San Diego game pits the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) against the Washington State Cougars (8-4), and as we look to Qualcomm Stadium, we find a familiar face in crimson and gray.

His name is Dylan Hanser, and his legacy began at Billings Central High School.

As a Ram, Hanser earned 11 varsity letters in three different sports. The All-Conference athlete chose to stay with football, earning a scholarship to Washington State University, where we now find him on Mike Leach's roster and on the field wreaking havoc on his competition.

As a Junior Linebacker, Hanser works his way into regular rotation for Wazzu, most recently suiting up for the Holiday Bowl with the support of his Billings family.

"People are really excited for him," the Central product's father, Scott Hanser said. "It's surreal to see somebody play on TV and Pac-12, and everyone is really excited for him. It's awesome!"

Scott Hanser and his wife, Janelle, enjoyed the trip to San Diego for Hanser's big bowl game.

"It's been great," Janelle Hanser said. "The weather is amazing. We came from Billings, and it's freezing back home. It's been nice to be in some sunshine and we brought a crew to cheer Dylan on, so it's gonna be a good day!"

