Billings family rallies behind Central star playing in Holiday B - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Billings family rallies behind Central star playing in Holiday Bowl

Posted: Updated:
The Hanser family outside Qualcomm Stadium to cheer on son, Dylan Hanser, in the 2016 Holiday Bowl The Hanser family outside Qualcomm Stadium to cheer on son, Dylan Hanser, in the 2016 Holiday Bowl
Former Billings Central now WSU Linebacker Dylan Hanser, courtesy WSUCougars.com Former Billings Central now WSU Linebacker Dylan Hanser, courtesy WSUCougars.com
BILLINGS, Mont. -

One December football tradition is the Holiday Bowl. This year the San Diego game pits the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) against the Washington State Cougars (8-4), and as we look to Qualcomm Stadium, we find a familiar face in crimson and gray. 

His name is Dylan Hanser, and his legacy began at Billings Central High School. 

As a Ram, Hanser earned 11 varsity letters in three different sports. The All-Conference athlete chose to stay with football, earning a scholarship to Washington State University, where we now find him on Mike Leach's roster and on the field wreaking havoc on his competition. 

As a Junior Linebacker, Hanser works his way into regular rotation for Wazzu, most recently suiting up for the Holiday Bowl with the support of his Billings family. 

"People are really excited for him," the Central product's father, Scott Hanser said. "It's surreal to see somebody play on TV and Pac-12, and everyone is really excited for him. It's awesome!"

Scott Hanser and his wife, Janelle, enjoyed the trip to San Diego for Hanser's big bowl game.

"It's been great," Janelle Hanser said. "The weather is amazing. We came from Billings, and it's freezing back home. It's been nice to be in some sunshine and we brought a crew to cheer Dylan on, so it's gonna be a good day!"

Hear from the Hanser family on SWX tonight as their son competes in the 2016 Holiday Bowl. SWX and swxrightnow.com are also your home for a complete recap of Tuesday's game. 

  • College SportsMore>>

  • UGF now University of Providence

    UGF now University of Providence

    Saturday, July 1 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-07-02 00:45:52 GMT

    On Saturday, July 1st, the University of Great Falls officially became the University of Providence. The name change was announced two weeks ago in late June.

    On Saturday, July 1st, the University of Great Falls officially became the University of Providence. The name change was announced two weeks ago in late June.

  • Helena High Bengals Host Softball Camp

    Helena High Bengals Host Softball Camp

    Thursday, June 29 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-06-30 02:31:40 GMT

    The Helena High softball team's annual summer camp has doubled in size since 2013.

    The Helena High softball team's annual summer camp has doubled in size since 2013.

  • Obunaga to Coach Northern Volleyball

    Obunaga to Coach Northern Volleyball

    Thursday, June 29 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-06-30 02:07:44 GMT

    Montana State University-Northern announced today that Rose Obunaga has accepted the head volleyball coaching position at the school.

    Montana State University-Northern announced today that Rose Obunaga has accepted the head volleyball coaching position at the school.

    •   

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Tillie, Hachimura in action at FIBA U19 World Cup in Egypt

    Tillie, Hachiumura open play at FIBA U19 World Cup

    Two of Gonzaga's top returning players are keeping busy this summer while representing their countries.

    Two of Gonzaga's top returning players are keeping busy this summer while representing their countries.

  • Report: Domantas Sabonis heading to Pacers in blockbuster deal for Paul George

    Report: Domantas Sabonis heading to Pacers in blockbuster deal for Paul George

    Courtesy: Oklahoma City ThunderCourtesy: Oklahoma City Thunder

    Former Gonzaga basketball star Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo are heading to Indiana, after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded the two players to the Pacers for Paul George, according to multiple sources.

    Former Gonzaga basketball star Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo are heading to Indiana, after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded the two players to the Pacers for Paul George, according to multiple sources.

  • Two WSU football players land on Sports Illustrated's Top 100

    Two WSU football players land on Sports Illustrated's Top 100

    Luke Falk came in at No. 79 on Sports Illustrated's Top 100Luke Falk came in at No. 79 on Sports Illustrated's Top 100

    Sports Illustrated released their list of the top 100 players in college football on Friday and two Washington State stars made the cut. Quarterback Luke Falk was ranked No. 79 and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell was ranked No. 18. In total, the Pac-12 had 12 players make the list, but not one in the top 10.

    Sports Illustrated released their list of the top 100 players in college football on Friday and two Washington State stars made the cut. Quarterback Luke Falk was ranked No. 79 and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell was ranked No. 18. In total, the Pac-12 had 12 players make the list, but not one in the top 10.

    •   