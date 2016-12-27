Daughter: Actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

President Donald Trump will call the leaders of Japan and China Sunday.
Billings made history today with the official launch of the USS Billings.
President Trump says he is taking steps to make America the world leader in space again.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock Police say 28 people were hurt early Saturday after a shooting at a downtown night club.
According to a report from the National Center for Health Statistics, the number of teenage moms is declining.
Nike's working on a test program to sell some of its athletic gear on Amazon.
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.
Amazon's upcoming "Prime Day" will last 30 hours this year. Amazon announced today it's annual "Prime Day" will be July 11th but the deals will begin the night prior at 9 pm eastern time.
A molecular test could help identify breast cancer patients with the lowest risk of dying from the disease.
President Donald Trump has nominated Billings attorney Kurt Alme to be his chief law enforcement officer in Montana.
