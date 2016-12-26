Woman who tried escaping from Passages sentenced

UPDATE: The Yellowstone County District Attorney's office states Cinnamon O'Donnell was sentenced to three years with the Montana Department of Corrections for the attempted escape.

One woman is arrested and another is sent to the hospital after a woman tries to escape a correctional facility.

On Sunday, Billings Police responded to a call around 9 p.m., about a woman who had fallen out of a window at Passages Alternatives, a correctional facility.

Take a look at this picture the Billings Gazette posted. This was the scene at Passages last night.

According to Billings Police Sergeant Shane Winden, 24-year-old Cinnamon Maray O'Donnell attempted to escape passages from a third story window using a sheet.

He says a second inmate attempted to stop O'Donnell but fell from the window, breaking her leg. O'Donnell was arrested and taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

O'Donnell was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections on November 22nd.

She has felony convictions for criminal endangerment, possession of dangerous drugs and the conviction from November for theft.

O'Donnell could be facing up to 10-years for escape charges.